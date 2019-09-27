Nucor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,088 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,440% compared to the typical volume of 909 call options.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $327,413.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 363.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nucor by 173.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,084,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 687,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 392,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 4,741.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 393,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 385,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. ValuEngine lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

