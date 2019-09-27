NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 40250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.91, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

About NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

