Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Down 3.6%

Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.90.

Novacyt Company Profile (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA develops and sells diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. The company's diagnostic products are used in liquid based cytology, oncology, microbiology, haematology, and serology testing. It offers NovaPrep, a liquid based cytology solution that is utilized in the diagnosis of cervical cancer; and clinical laboratory testing services to clinicians, healthcare providers, and patients.

