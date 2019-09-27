Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE NVU.UN traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.90. 227,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,692. Northview Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$23.93 and a 1 year high of C$29.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$29.50 to C$30.25 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated an “average” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northview Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.64.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

