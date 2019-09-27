Nordex (ETR:NDX1) Given a €10.60 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.82 ($12.58).

Get Nordex alerts:

NDX1 stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €10.19 ($11.85). 1,560,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,965. The company has a market capitalization of $988.25 million and a PE ratio of -9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07. Nordex has a twelve month low of €7.11 ($8.27) and a twelve month high of €15.75 ($18.31). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.39.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.