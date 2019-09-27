Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Noah were worth $70,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Noah by 93.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 181,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Noah by 144.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 90,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noah by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noah by 22.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Noah from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Noah stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,442. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $60.14.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

