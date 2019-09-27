Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.52.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $91.96. 3,803,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Nike has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,051. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

