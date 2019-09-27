NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.97

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 61201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,862,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 315,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 188,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 164,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 629.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 151,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 82.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,522 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

