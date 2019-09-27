NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.02. NexJ Systems shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 409 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$4.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

