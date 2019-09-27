New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 6.6%

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $104.04 and last traded at $106.21, approximately 2,622,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,360,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.66.

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.25.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after buying an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

