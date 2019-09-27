NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $56.00 price target on NetApp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at $579,255.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. FMR LLC increased its position in NetApp by 24.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,816,000 after buying an additional 332,665 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 56.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,582 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 141,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in NetApp by 296.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 46,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in NetApp by 629.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 119,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 103,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 66,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. NetApp has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $86.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.