NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.31.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $56.00 price target on NetApp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at $579,255.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 66,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. NetApp has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $86.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
