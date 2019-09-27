NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Receives $5.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NCSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 1,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 112.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Marty Stromquist acquired 39,912 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $89,802.00. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 42,500 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 144,912 shares of company stock valued at $310,752 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

