National Bank Financial Reiterates C$11.00 Price Target for People (CVE:PEO)

National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price target on People (CVE:PEO) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEO. CIBC increased their target price on People from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on People from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

People stock opened at C$9.10 on Tuesday. People has a twelve month low of C$6.18 and a twelve month high of C$9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.55 million. Equities analysts predict that People will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

