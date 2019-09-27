NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NSTG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $759.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.22.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 64,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,923,556.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 35,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $899,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,625 shares in the company, valued at $899,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,211 shares of company stock worth $5,008,655 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,453,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

