Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Update

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 111,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,644. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTP. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 323.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

