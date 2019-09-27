Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Insider Sells $1,183,773.00 in Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,183,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. Myokardia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Myokardia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Myokardia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Myokardia by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Myokardia by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,094 shares during the period.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

