Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

MYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.59. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.