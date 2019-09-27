Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diageo by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,486,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diageo by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Diageo by 17.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.78. The company had a trading volume of 88,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,369. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.29.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

