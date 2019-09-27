Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 554 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.57. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $124.93 and a 52 week high of $157.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $1.0907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.