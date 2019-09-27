Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 4,868 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Vereit stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 327,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,877,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

