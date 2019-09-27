Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 2,351 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 187.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. KeyCorp upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.47.

Public Storage stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $246.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

