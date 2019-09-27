Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,254,449,000 after acquiring an additional 527,708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 7.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,397,000 after buying an additional 284,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raytheon by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,867,000 after acquiring an additional 178,321 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,684,000 after acquiring an additional 342,977 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,969 shares of company stock worth $2,622,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $198.13. 8,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,439. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $209.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

