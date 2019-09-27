Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,353,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,764,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,312 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,191 shares of company stock valued at $44,831,164. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.00. 1,745,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,749. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.71. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

