Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

MPVD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPVD. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter valued at $4,120,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter valued at $953,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

