Morgan Stanley Raises Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target to $9.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLDR. Raymond James downgraded Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cloudera from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Nomura increased their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.24.

CLDR stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $71,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 439,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,199,570.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,165 shares of company stock worth $272,716. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

