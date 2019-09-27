Morgan Stanley Has $75.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.71% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $75,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,611,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after buying an additional 66,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 720,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $46.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

