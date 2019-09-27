Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 173.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,903,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $81,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 60.5% during the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 9,738,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,235 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,528,000 after purchasing an additional 480,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 100.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 457,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 772.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 487,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 431,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Pi Financial raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE HLF opened at $38.61 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.