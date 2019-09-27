MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) Shares Down 40%

MoneyOnMobile Inc (OTCMKTS:MOMT)’s stock price fell 40% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

MoneyOnMobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOMT)

MoneyOnMobile, Inc provides digital payment services in India. The company offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile electronic wallet service used to pay for goods and services from a mobile phone, as well as for other financial transactions. It also allows consumers to deposit funds into their mobile wallet, as well as allows them to make payments for utilities and transfer currency to other consumers using text-messaging and mobile application technology.

