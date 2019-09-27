Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $799.99 per share, with a total value of $39,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,825 shares of company stock worth $1,309,352. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPL traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $639.40. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,570. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $409.00 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $658.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $754.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 123.70% and a return on equity of 104.77%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

