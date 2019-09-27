Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 17,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.62. 667,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,187. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

