Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 2,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,609. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

About VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.