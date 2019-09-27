Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Update

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 12,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,965. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

