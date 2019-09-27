MLP (ETR:MLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,760,000.00

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €4,760,000.00 ($5,534,883.72) and last traded at €4.79 ($5.57), with a volume of 7296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €4.80 ($5.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 436.44, a current ratio of 436.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $520.43 million and a PE ratio of 15.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.43.

About MLP (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

