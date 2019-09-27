Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the August 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MIRM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 3,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,682. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.83). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

MIRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.40. Also, SVP Ian Clements acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,378,432 shares of company stock worth $20,587,684 in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.