Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.62

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and traded as low as $13.52. Mineral Resources shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1,195,390 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of A$15.30.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Mineral Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.52%.

About Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN)

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

