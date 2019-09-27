Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) Trading Down 1.6%

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.60 ($0.43) and last traded at A$0.60 ($0.43), approximately 192,900 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.61 ($0.43).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84.

In other news, insider Liza Carpene acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$62,500.00 ($44,326.24).

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

