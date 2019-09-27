MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. 6 Meridian increased its position in SYSCO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in SYSCO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $2,648,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,336.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,466 in the last 90 days. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $79.41.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

