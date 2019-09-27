MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Invests $250,000 in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 124,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 280,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.91.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,200,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

