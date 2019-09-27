MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 1.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arconic by 44.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arconic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

ARNC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 18,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $27.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $105,465,461.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,663,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,406,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.