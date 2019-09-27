MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 192,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 137,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,061,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Williams Capital dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. 3,394,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,978,946. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

