MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

