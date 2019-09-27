Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,894,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,049.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.36. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

