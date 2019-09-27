Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Michaels Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.73.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 159,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,437,899. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Beryl Raff purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,517.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,404,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 568,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,655,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 146,442 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 644,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,399 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.