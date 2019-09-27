MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Get MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

About MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR

Mexichem, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemical and petrochemicals, and plastic pipes and connectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vinyl, Fluor, and Fluent. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, compounds, phthalic anhydride and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for the automotive, industrial, medical, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (MXCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.