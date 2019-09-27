Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.11 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and $6.17 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00189205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01022315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020153 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089284 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,983,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Livecoin, Tidex, IDEX, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.