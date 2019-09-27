MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$6.00 at UBS Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.97.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$6.08 on Monday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.06 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.1607595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,423.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,033.23.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.