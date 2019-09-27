Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 84,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,312. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,914 shares of company stock valued at $10,315,651 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

