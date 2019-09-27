McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MUX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 187,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $600.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 851.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,017,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 910,279 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 134.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 25.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

