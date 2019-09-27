Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Marten Transport and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marten Transport has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marten Transport by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,814 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

