Marshall Wace LLP Sells 107,586 Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Unit worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unit by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Unit by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Unit by 4,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Unit by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 133,562 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Q. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,543.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,580. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNT opened at $3.20 on Friday. Unit Co. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $193.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNT shares. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

